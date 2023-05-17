Cycle race to be held on streets of Dudley this summer after Commonwealth Games success

World-class cyclists will be returning to Dudley after the success of last year's Commonwealth Games

The Dudley Grand Prix circuit race will be held in the borough on July 14 to coincide with celebrations for Black Country Day.

The event, which is part of the men's and women's national circuit series, is expected to attract some famous famous including British Olympic champions.

Organisers say the epicentre of the course - described as twisty, technical and fast - will be the roundabout linking Priory Road, The Broadway and the Coronation Gardens, with food stalls, music and commentary promised.

Riders will also race along Ednam Road, Parsons Street, Wolverhampton Street, Priory Street, and The Broadway, where a finish gantry will be erected as the lap concludes on Priory Road.

Dudley council leader, councillor Patrick Harley, said: "This is a really exciting opportunity for Dudley. We're thrilled to be hosting elite sports again in the borough on the back of the success of last year's Commonwealth Games cycling time trials.

"The events saw thousands of people line the streets to watch the action and we're hopeful that this event will give local people plenty to be excited about too, so they can visit the town and see world class sports on the doorstep.

"This national level event will help raise the profile even further of Black Country Day. It will be a key event as part of our celebrations throughout the month of July to celebrate the culture and heritage of our area."

Members of the Stourbridge Cycling Club have worked with British Cycling, Dudley Council and Generation Pro Cycle Events to secure the borough's place in the circuit series calendar.

Lee Wood, from the cycling club, said: "Being born and bred in Dudley I was thrilled with last year's Commonwealth Games and approached the council about the possibility of this kind of event.

"I'm so pleased with the support from British Cycling and Dudley Council we've been able to turn our dream into a reality. We're now really looking forward to supporting on the event planning and making it a huge success."

Council bosses have said the course has been designed to minimise disruption to the road network.

A timetable of the event includes:

4pm: The Ceremonial Opening followed by the Dudley Community Ride

5pm: Under 12s racing for 15 minutes

5.30pm: Under 14s racing for 20 minutes

6pm: Under 16s racing for 25 minutes

6.35pm: Regional / Amateurs race for 45 minutes

7.30pm: Women's National Circuit Series Finale 50 minutes

8.30pm: Men's National Circuit Series Finale for 50 minutes