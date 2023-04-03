Notification Settings

'Faith in human nature restored' as stolen defibrillator returned after second theft

Faith in human nature has been restored in Upper Gornal after someone returned a stolen lifesaving defibrillator.

The life-saving machine was returned in a carrier bag with a note
Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Councillor Adam Aston described the theft last week as "soul-destroying", the second time it had been taken in less than two years.

However, he updated residents on his Facebook page that someone had returned the machine.

He said: "My faith in human nature has somewhat been restored!

"To who ever anonymously returned our Public Access Defibrillator and bleed kit to Upper Gornal Methodist Church, we thank you."

He added: "Work to further enhance the security of the kit (including the installation of a dedicated CCTV camera) will be undertaken asap.

"The thanks of all at St John Ambulance in Upper Gornal to everyone who offered support."

Gornal Councillor Anne Millward said: "Someone’s conscience has obviously been pricked and I applaud that it’s been returned but if it had’ve been needed in an emergency, the consequences don’t bear thinking about."

Eileen Cox added: "What a great thing to hear! As you say Adam restores ones faith in human nature!"

