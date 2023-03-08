Childminder suspended after child suffers 'significant injury'

Ofsted was notified on February 16 this year of the incident – in line with the rules – while the youngster was in the care of a person in Dudley borough.

However, a regulatory phone call on February 23 found the provider was not meeting some requirements and a "welfare requirements notice" was served.

The childminder's registration was suspended by the education watchdog because they believed "children may be at risk of harm", according to a report.

Ofsted has called for a series of actions to be put in place by March 10, with the report stating: "Ensure your practices and procedures do not place children at risk of harm, with particular regard to seeking medical attention for children who need it without delay.

"Assess the risks or hazards that may arise on every outing, including risk assessing all activities, and take reasonable steps to ensure children's safety. Implement effective staff deployment to ensure children are kept safe and their needs are met at all times, with particular regard to outings and high-risk activities.

"Ensure that any serious accident or injury to a child in your care is notified to local child protection agencies and that any advice from those agencies is acted upon without delay (and) ensure all adults working with children understand their role, including what to do in the event of a child requiring medical attention."

Ofsted added it will monitor the childminder's response to ensure the actions are successfully completed, and said the suspension "allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children".

The eduction watchdog said the childminder may not provide childcare while the suspension is in place, adding the provider – who is still registered with Ofsted – has a right to appeal the decision.