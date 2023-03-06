Pizzeria with its own 'unique' style set to open in Dudley

The restaurant has been lined up for Dudley's Churchill Shopping Centre.

Buono e Fresco has submitted plans to open a restaurant at the former travel agents in the Churchill Shopping Centre.

The family that runs the business already has a site in Wolverhampton's Wulfrun Centre.

A planning statement supporting the scheme says the new restaurant could have "significant benefits" for the local economy.

It says the take away is lined up for unit 24, which used to be a travel agents but has been vacant for more than five years.

Under the proposals, it will serve as a take away with space for 20 seated diners inside.

The statement says there are a "range of benefits" from opening a take away at the site. These include enhancing the provision of eating and drinking establishments in the Dudley town centre and bringing a long-vacant building back into use.]

The scheme would also bring a "significant investment into the area" and create a number of jobs, the statement adds.

It concludes: "In view of the above, it is considered that a proper assessment of the proposal reveals that it complies with the relevant national and local planning policy and that planning permission should be granted."

Buono e Fresco claims to operate under the "unique concept" of a grab-and-go pizzeria using naturally fermented dough that is made fresh daily.