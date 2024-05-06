Dudley gets ready for events in National Dementia Awareness Week

The authority is delivering a host of activities at a range of locations including the Crystal Gateway, Himley Hall, Merry Hill and the Churchill Precinct in Dudley.

The national week runs from Monday May 13 to SundayMay 19, with Dudley’s activities spanning an entire fortnight.

People can also find out more about supporting people living with dementia as part of the council’s activities.

From Monday 13 to Friday 25, dementia advisors will be calling into Parkfield Grange residential Home in Stourbridge to join in Parkfield’s Dementia week activities and to be on hand to provide dementia advice and information.

An art exhibition opens at Himley Hall on Monday 13 May featuring art created by people living with dementia and their carers. This group is one of the weekly open sessions provided by the Crystal Gateway where people who aren’t assessed for formal services can join and share their love of art.

On Tuesday May 14 there’s a Home Instead ‘Live well, Your way’ event in Churchill Precinct, Dudley. Staff will be available on the dementia advice and information stand from 10am to 3pm.

On Wednesday May 15 there will be a social and entertainment event for attendees and their carers at The Crystal Gateway.

Friday May 17 will see a Magic Table demonstration to residential and nursing home partners and carers.

The Magic Table is an immersive table-top projection which allows people to take part in games, art and music activities by swiping, pressing and brushing realistic projected images on a table.

From collecting seashells, to ‘painting’ flowers to playing music, everything can be done on the table-top while soothing music accompanies the activity. It helps individuals, or groups of people with dementia to interact with staff and each other, having fun, encouraging mobility and socialisation.

Also on Friday 25 May from 9.30am-3.30pm at the Coventry Building Society at Merry Hill there’s a chance to meet a dementia advisor and find out more about support locally.

Finally on Saturday 26 May the Dementia Gateway Service will be represented at Dudley Pride.

Matt Bowsher, Director of Adult Social Care, said: “A dementia diagnosis can be really scary, both for the individual and their families and friends. National Dementia Week aims to get people talking about this condition and make them aware of the range of support available.

“People with dementia can still live meaningful, engaged lives and their carers can find the support they need as they go through this process together.

“I’d encourage people with questions to pop along to one of our drop-in sessions to find out more about the condition and how we can support them both now and into the future.”

For more on National Dementia Awareness Week go to https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/dementia-action-week