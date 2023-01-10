Businesses still 'open as usual' amid multi-million pound Brierley Hill revamp works

The roadworks at Brierley Hill High Street

The regeneration scheme – which started on Monday – has been designed to "breathe new life" into the town with a string of improvements.

It has led to roadworks taking place, with part of the High Street becoming one-way heading towards Dudley, as the work gets under way.

The roadworks at Brierley Hill High Street

Now a market trader – along with a councillor – have reminded people businesses remain open throughout the work and need their support.

Steven John-Bridgwater, the site caretaker at Brierley Hill Indoor Market who runs two stalls, said the roadworks had been going "smoothly".

He said: "I'm quite pleased by how it's going and in 12 months the town will look lovely. There's been people saying the town 'has closed' because of these works, but it's not – these comments are causing us problems, not the roadworks.

"We're trading as normal, so come and see us. At the back of the market, by Asda, it's been going smoothly and people have been getting use to the flow of traffic – I can't see any problems with it at all."

Mr John-Bridgwater, who runs a toy and toiletries stall on the market, added: "To be fair to them (those carrying out the roadworks), they've worked with us – they've said anything they can do to help, they will. I'm pleased they've listened to us."

Councillor Adam Davies, who represents the Brierley Hill ward on Dudley Council, said he would encourage people to continue supporting the town's "fantastic" businesses whilst the works are carried out.

He added: "The changes necessary to allow these long-called-for improvements in our town are now underway – but I think it's really important to stress that all of our brilliant businesses and traders are still open as normal. Bus stops on the Moor Centre side of the High Street, opposite the library, are still operating in their normal locations, and I've pressed for the reopening of spaces on the Little Cottage Street Car Park which should be an extra help to shoppers travelling by car.

"We know that high streets all over the country have been struggling for years – but these public space improvements are being carried out to breathe new life into our town here in Brierley Hill, making it a nicer place for shoppers to visit and new businesses to set up. In the meantime, I'd encourage everyone to continue supporting our fantastic small local businesses and traders while the works are carried out."

Roadworks include a one-way system on a section of the High Street towards Dudley, from the junction with Venture Way to the junction with Bank Street. Bus stops on the Brierley Hill Market Hall side of the road have been suspended, with two temporary stops put in place near the Level Street car park and outside the college on Venture Way.

The other bus stops located on the Moor Centre side of High Street will remain in their existing positions and in use. Traffic diversions will also be in place, with no access to Cottage Street from the High Street while works are being carried out.

The works will initially be undertaken on the Market Hall side of the High Street, before moving to the opposite side in the next phase of the project. There may also be some occasions when works are being carried out on both sides of the road. The project is estimated to run until spring next year.

The £5 million improvements include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library and upgrading the public toilets, as well as boosting transport links and access. New seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities will also be installed in a revamp of the busy town centre road.