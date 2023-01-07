Police scene closed at woodland but investigation into 'suspicious items' continues

Police vans off Old Quarry Drive on Friday

Woodland at Old Quarry Drive on the edge of the Cotwall End nature reserve in Upper Gornal was taped off by West Midlands Police after reports of suspicious items being found by a member of the public late on Tuesday.

The items were removed from the area and inspected by explosive ordinance disposal experts on the fields of nearby Ellowes Hall Sports College. The school was not connected to the discovery but decided to remain closed on Wednesday while investigations were carried out, reopening on Thursday.

A large police presence including several vans, as well as a blue investigations tent, remained in and around the woods until Friday.

A West Midlands Police tent had been in place on Friday

Now police say "the scene has been closed" but the investigation into the items goes on.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re continuing to investigate after suspicious items were discovered by a member of the public on land near Old Quarry Drive, Upper Gornal, on Tuesday evening.