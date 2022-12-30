Funeral of teen killed in Oldbury road tragedy is held amid vivid colour and words of love

Tributes left included photos of Liberty with her parents

The funeral of Liberty Charris brought the community in Upper Gornal together to pay their last respects to the teenager who was killed when hit by a car in Oldbury last month.

Liberty, along with 19-year-old Ben Corfield, died at the scene of the crash on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road at around 11.30pm, on Sunday, November 20.

For her funeral on Friday, an array of colourful rainbow bows were seen tied to lampposts near where she lived.

Liberty Charris died when a car hit a crowd of people in Oldbury last month. Photo: West Midlands Police

At her home, dozens of colourful tributes had been brought over, ranging from a rainbow-coloured cake adorned with a bag of Cheetos, a can of Monster and a Pink Lemonade pod to an arch of white flowers with a McDonald's logo at the top.

There were also plenty of tributes to her love of football, with plenty of people wearing both Wolves shirts and the shirt of her brother's team, Dudley Rangers United, and many other wearing bright and vibrant colours.

The horse-drawn carriage carrying her coffin also had touches of colour, with each of the four horses wearing rainbow-coloured feathers, while the coffin itself was decorated with photos of Liberty from across her life.

Mourners at the funeral look at the coffin, which was decorated in photos of Liberty

It was a sad and sombre scene as the funeral procession arrived as family members comforted each other while tributes were placed into the funeral car. Neighbours also came out to pay their own tributes, either by wearing a football shirt or leaving flowers nearby.

The procession then left for Upper Gornal Pentecostal Church and was greeted on arrival more than 100 people, ranging from school friends to people Liberty had worked with to members of Black Country Radio, where Tracy and Liberty were both members.

The horse-drawn carriage featured lots of colour, with each horse wearing rainbow-coloured feathers

Those present were also wearing a range of football shirts and vivid colour as the coffin was carried into the church by members of Dudley Rangers United, with the funeral itself standing room-only and a celebration of Liberty's life.

The celebration of her life then continued with a further service at Gornal Wood Crematorium, before the wake was held at Dudley Town Hall, providing a time for those present to reflect on and remember the life of Liberty.

Tracy Challis is consoled by members of her family as the funeral procession arrives

Tracy Challis paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, describing her in a message on a floral tribute as "the most amazing girl in the world".

Tracy said: "Liberty, my girl, the most amazing girl in the world, brighter than the sun with your booming laugh, cheeky smile and big blue eyes.

"Funny and talented, patient and kind, who knows what you would have become if I only knew how short your life was to be.

"In 16 very short years, you taught me so much, my strength, my soul, my smile. I hope you realise how much you were loved.

"I will love you with every heartbeat and miss you with every breath until we're together again."

Members of Dudley Rangers United carry the coffin into Upper Gornal Pentecostal Church

Liberty's family has also asked Wolves fans to applaud the 16-year-old during their team's clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Her father Andy said: "Sadly, we lay my beautiful 16-year-old daughter to rest after a tragic road traffic accident a few weeks ago.

"Liberty was a loving Wolves fan, She loved her footy, supporting the wolves and even as a three-year-old supporting her brother who went on a week’s long Man Utd soccer school."

He added: "When not watching the Wolves, she’d often be seen watching her brothers Sunday league team come rain or shine. However Wolves were her first love and had been since her first game at the age of 10, she just loved it at the Molineux and after many games of me taking her up there in 2017 she convinced me to get us both a season ticket."

Many of those attending the funeral were wearing football shirts, including Wolves and Dudley Rangers United

Andy and Liberty would watch the Wolves from the Steve Bull Stand at The Molineux.

He said: "So J7 in the Steve Bull stand will never be the same again without her beautiful soul in it cheering on her team, giving her running commentary of the game.

"So, I’d like to ask every single Wolves fan if they’d join with me, her two brothers and close friends in a 1-minute applause starting on the 16th minute at the next home game against Manchester United on Sunday to celebrate her short but happy life.

"It would mean so much to us all especially of course to Liberty."

Ben Corfield, who also died in the crash, who will be laid to rest in Lower Gornal on January 6.

Another man and woman, both in their 20s, were also injured when the Nissan Skyline ploughed into a crowd.

A 54-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, who has since been released on police bail.