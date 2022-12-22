Councillor stands down from Dudley Council cabinet

Councillor Simon Phipps

Councillor Phipps announced his decision on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

He said: "Followers may know that in addition to my duties representing Belle Vale, I have also served on the Cabinet at Dudley Council with responsibility for regeneration and enterprise.

"I have enjoyed this role immensely, however, I can no longer meet the time commitments required to carry out those duties alongside my employment whilst also dedicating enough time to my residents in Belle Vale. It is they who elected me, and so they must be my priority. Therefore, I have stood down from the Cabinet."

He added: "I am hugely proud of the progress we have made. In particular, I am delighted to see our new and improved leisure centres open for business once again, including in Halesowen. I'm also hugely proud that we have finally got the ball rolling in buying and knocking down the derelict shops in Colley Gate too and I hope to see those buildings in council ownership, and demolished, soon."

Gornal councillor David Stanley will replace Councillor Phipps for enterprise and regeneration.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "Councillor Stanley is a highly thought of and respected councillor of many years standing who has served in a senior position for the authority before. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, which I’ve asked him to bring to this role as part of my reshuffle of the cabinet.