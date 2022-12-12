Dudley students deliver Christmas gifts to neighbouring care home

Dudley College students at Broadway Halls Care Home

Rebecca Long, regional support manager for Broadway Halls and Barchester Healthcare, said: “What a super lovely surprise for the residents and staff at Broadway Halls, Students from Dudley College who are studying health and social care brought in gifts for staff and residents.

"They gave us Christmas memory boxes for residents with hand-made baubles, Christmas cards and Christmas book markers. The Staff all got a personalised mug/cup with goodies inside."

She said: "From everyone at Broadway Halls we want to thank you for your kindness and support it meant so much to us all."

The students were welcomed by Myra Staves one of the care home residents who was thrilled with her gift, Myra said “how unexpected and kind of you all, what a lovely thought.”

Julie Knowles a lecturer at the College went over with the students to Broadway Halls. Julie said “The students are health students who wanted to do something nice for staff and residents at Broadway Halls. Other students from the department also contributed to the cards and bookmarks too.