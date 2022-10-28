Notification Settings

Fun activities in the Christmas holidays for Dudley children who get free school meals

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Parents of Dudley borough children who are eligible for free school meals can register their child for free activities during the Christmas holidays.

Councillor Ruth Buttery

Dudley Council is working with Dudley Council for Voluntary Services (DCVS) to offer the Holiday Activity Fun (HAF) programme.

Any child in the borough who is aged five to 16 and qualifies for free school meals due to low family income, can be registered until 1 November for the free activities.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children’s services, said: "We are building our vision for a Child Friendly Borough and the HAF programme is one of the many ventures we support for our children and young people.

"HAF offers children and young people the much-needed opportunity to build confidence, new skills and socialise. I’m sure families will welcome these great activities to help keep youngsters busy during the Christmas break."

Families who are already signed up to HAF do not need to register again and can wait for an email from DCVS to confirm their HAF codes and booking instructions.

People can register now at https://holidayactivitiesindudley.com/register-your-child/

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

