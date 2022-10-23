More than 1,100 households sign up to extra garden waste collections in Dudley

Dudley Council is charging £30 to collect green waste over winter

Dudley Council collects green waste for free between March and November but has launched six extra collections for an extra cost to people who want it.

It has seen 1,133 households sign up – more than the 1,000 or so who took part in a trial last year for two extra collections in November and December.

But the scheme has already created a stir with one councillor saying "almost no-one" in his ward will pay for the extra collections, but people will in well-off areas.

Cradley and Wollesctote Councillor Richard Body made the claim as he warned the move could create a "two-tier system" because not everyone will be able to afford the extra £30.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said time was running out for people to sign up to the extra collections.

He said: "Most households now only have one green collection left before they traditionally stop during the winter months and resume next Spring.

"Those who enjoy gardening throughout the year have the option now to secure an extension to this service, with six additional fortnightly collections throughout winter.

"For those who haven’t booked already, we wanted to remind them time is fast running out to do so before the additional collections start in the next couple of weeks."

The first three extra collections will take place fortnightly at the end of the current collection season, with the second three taking place fortnightly before spring and summer collections resume next year.