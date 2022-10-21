Town centres across Dudley borough could benefit from £4m to attract tourists

More tourists could come to Dudley Castle

The funding is coming from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) which has been allocated £88.4 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Council bosses are also exploring ways of using the cash to support voluntary and community sector organisations.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is very welcome funding from the Government and is part of a near £3 billion package nationwide to support businesses and improve communities.

"I’m particularly pleased that it will provide immediate help to small and medium sized businesses to weather the spike in costs of doing business, such as energy, raw materials, and wage increases."

He added: "We will do everything we can to ensure borough businesses are able to access the support available via the £42 million ringfenced for business support."

Notional funding figures suggesting this could be in the region of £4.5 million, meaning Dudley may benefit from up to £9 million from UKSPF.

Councillor Phipps added: "To support this we plan to create a co-ordinated network of business advisers, who will enhance the existing support provided by the Dudley Business First team and be on hand to offer free support and guidance.

"The money will also be used to improve town centres and open spaces, support voluntary organisations and help people to get jobs."