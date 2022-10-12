Dudley Zoo recruiting Santa Claus and elves for Christmas grotto

Pic at Dudley Zoo to launch their Christmas Santa Grotto in 2019

Dudley Zoo & Castle is currently on the search for a Santa Claus and elves to work in their Christmas grotto during December.

With the festive period right around the corner, the attraction is recruiting for their grotto which starts on December 1, and will run up to December 24, Christmas Eve.

On the Dudley Zoo website, it states that it is looking for a Santa Claus to work in their popular and busy grotto during December.

Previous experience in a customer-service capacity or similar is an advantage according to the listing.

For the role of the elves, the duties will include meeting and greeting children and adults before and during their visit to Santa, and ensuring that the guests all have a positive experience.

Both jobs require candidates to be available to work weekends and weekdays, on a five out of seven day rota.

The full listing states: "Dudley Zoo & Castle is looking for Santa Claus to work in our very popular and busy grotto during December.

"Previous experience in a customer service capacity or similar will be an advantage.

"Successful candidates will have plenty of Christmas cheer and Ho! Ho! Ho!

"Duties will include meeting and greeting children and adults, ensuring they all have a positive experience.

"Relevant induction and training will be given where required.

"It is necessary that you are available to work weekends and weekdays on a rota basis, starting from 1st December through to 24th December.

"Applications via e-mail or in writing, including CV, should be made to :

"Dudley Zoo & Castle, Castle Hill, Dudley, West Midlands DY1 4QF

"Email: admin@dudleyzoo.org.uk

"Closing date for applications : 31st October 2022"

The full listing for the role of the elves says: "Dudley Zoo & Castle is looking for Santa’s Elves to work in our very popular and busy grotto during December.

"Previous experience in a customer service capacity or similar will be an advantage.

"Successful candidates will have plenty of Christmas cheer and Ho! Ho! Ho!

"Duties will include meeting and greeting children and adults before and during their visit to see Santa Claus, ensuring they all have a positive experience.

"Relevant induction and training will be given where required.

"It is necessary that you are available to work weekends and weekdays on a 5 out of 7 days rota basis, starting from 1st December through to 24th December.

"Applications via e-mail or in writing, including CV, should be made to :

Dudley Zoo & Castle, Castle Hill

Dudley

West Midlands DY1 4QF

Email: isobel.blackwell@dudleyzoo.org.uk

Closing date for applications : 31st October 2022