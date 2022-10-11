Full list of this week's major road closures in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Our closures list should help you plan your routes.

A few in and around Walsall will cause longer delays of up to half an hour though.

The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, is below.

Walsall Road Closures

People driving in and around Walsall will have five road closures to avoid this week.

Three of them are expected to cause moderate delays, with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in Walsall:

• M6 from 7am April 27 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, Phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

• M54 from 11pm September 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct nine to jct 11 and M5 northbound and southbound, jct eight links, lane closures leading to carriageway and associated slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing works.

• M6 from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

• A5 from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A449 from 11pm October 24 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 11 to jct eight, carriageway and slip road closures for carriageway repair works.

Wolverhampton Road Closures

Wolverhampton's motorists will have just one road closure to avoid this week, and the news isn't really bad at all as it's only expected to cause delays of less than ten minutes.

Here is the only National Highways closure in Wolverhampton:

• A449 from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Vodafone.

Sandwell Road Closures

Drivers in and around Sandwell will also only have one road closure on the National Highways network to look out for this week.

Like the road closure in Wolverhampton, it's only expected to cause slight delays of under ten minutes.

Here is the only National Highways closure listed under Sandwell:

• M5 from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 1, closure of northbound, exit slip and southbound, entry slip closed for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

Dudley Road Closures

Like Wolverhampton and Sandwell, Dudley's motorists have just one major road closure to contend with.

That too will cause delays of less than ten minutes.

Here is the only National Highways closure listed under Dudley:

• A456 from 9.30am October 3 to 3pm October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, jct three off slip, Lane closures for urgent arbacultrial works.

South Staffordshire Road Closures

South Staffordshire's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of National Highways closures in South Staffordshire:

• M6 from 9pm October 10 to 5am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for communications.

• M6 from 9pm October 11 to 5am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 12 to jct 13, lane closures for communications works.

• M6 from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 11 to Hilton park services, lane closures for resurfacing works.

• M6 from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closure for communications.

• M6 from 8pm October 13 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14 - Lane closure for communications.

• A5 from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct 11 to jct 12, lane closures with closure of jct 11 entry slip road and M6 toll at T8 for emergency resurfacing works.

• M6 from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12 , Lane closure for communications.

• M6 from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for communications.

• A5 from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Watling street between Cross Street to Orbital roundabout, carriageway closure for drainage works.

• M6 from 9pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for communications.

• M6 from 9pm October 21 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for communications.

• M6 from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for communications.