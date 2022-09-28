Notification Settings

Stash of weapons, drugs and cash seized by police in Dudley after stopping car with 'illegal window tints'

By Mark Morris
Dudley
Published:

A haul of weapons, drugs and cash was found by police yesterday after they stopped a car in Dudley.

Dudley Police published this image on September 27. It shows the weapons seized by officers.
According to Dudley Town Police, officers stopped a car because it had no MOT and illegal window tints.

The subsequent Stop & Search of the vehicle led to the uncovering of a large amount of cannabis and cash.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of "drug supply."

Further searches "located more drugs & multiple weapons" which were also seized.

Officers shared images of the items they found, including at least ten weapons.

Dudley Town Police's full Tweet, published at 7:50pm on September 27, read: "Earlier today we stopped a car as it had no MOT & illegal window tints.

"A stop & search of the car located a large amount of cannabis & cash."

"We arrested the driver on suspicion of drug supply," it continued.

"Further searches located more drugs & multiple weapons, which we have now seized."

