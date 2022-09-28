Stash of weapons, drugs and cash seized by police in Dudley after stopping car with 'illegal window tints'

According to Dudley Town Police, officers stopped a car because it had no MOT and illegal window tints.
The subsequent Stop & Search of the vehicle led to the uncovering of a large amount of cannabis and cash.
The driver was then arrested on suspicion of "drug supply."
Further searches "located more drugs & multiple weapons" which were also seized.
Officers shared images of the items they found, including at least ten weapons.
Earlier today we stopped a car as it had no MOT & illegal window tints. A stop & search of the car located a large amount of cannabis & cash. We arrested the driver on suspicion of drug supply. Further searches located more drugs & multiple weapons, which we have now seized JF pic.twitter.com/0PxdySjks1— Dudley Town Police (@DudleyTownWMP) September 27, 2022