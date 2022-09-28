Stash of weapons, drugs and cash seized by police in Dudley after stopping car with 'illegal window tints'

Dudley Police published this image on September 27. It shows the weapons seized by officers.

According to Dudley Town Police, officers stopped a car because it had no MOT and illegal window tints.

The subsequent Stop & Search of the vehicle led to the uncovering of a large amount of cannabis and cash.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of "drug supply."

Further searches "located more drugs & multiple weapons" which were also seized.

Officers shared images of the items they found, including at least ten weapons.

Dudley Town Police's full Tweet, published at 7:50pm on September 27, read: "Earlier today we stopped a car as it had no MOT & illegal window tints.

"A stop & search of the car located a large amount of cannabis & cash."

"We arrested the driver on suspicion of drug supply," it continued.

"Further searches located more drugs & multiple weapons, which we have now seized."