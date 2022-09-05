All the major Black Country A-roads and motorway routes closed this week

The news isn't too bad for places like Wolverhampton and Dudley where just one major road closure respectively is likely to cause delays of under ten minutes.
But it's a bit of a different story in Walsall and South Staffordshire where at least two road closures could cause delays of up to half an hour.
The full expected works list, involving major A-roads and motorways in the region, is below:
WOLVERHAMPTON
• A449, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Vodafone.
SANDWELL
• M5, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, M5 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, mobile hard shoulder and lane one closures for inspection/survey.
• M6, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct eight to jct nine, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M6, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct six to junction 7 aRoad, lane closure for inspection/survey works.
WALSALL
• M6, from 7am April 27 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, Phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.
• M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.
• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.
• M54, from 11pm September 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct nine to jct 11 and M5 northbound and southbound, jct eight links, lane closures leading to carriageway and associated slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing works.
DUDLEY
• M5, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, M5 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, mobile hard shoulder and lane one closures for inspection/survey.
SOUTH STAFFORDSHIRE
• A5, from 8.30am September 5 to 5pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Longford roundabout to M6 jct 12, lane closures for drainage works.
• M6, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 13 to jct 12, lane closures for emergency resurfacing works.
• A449, from 9pm September 7 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12, slip road closures for carriageway repairs.
• A5, from 10am to 2pm on September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling street between Vine Lane and Bridge street, diversion route for off network closure.
• M6, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions M6, junction 10A to, junction 12, Lane closures with lane Switching for inspection/survey.
• A449, from 8pm September 19 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions between M6, junction 10A to M54, junction 2, Various Lane and carriageway closures including Lane Switching for inspection/survey.