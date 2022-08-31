Dudley charity climbers compete ninth ascent of Ben Nevis

Councillor Simon Phipps, Steve Waltho, Darren Smith and Councillor Peter Drake celebrate after reaching the summit

The Bert Bissell Memorial Society completed its ninth annual ascent up Ben Nevis in Scotland on August 19, a charity climb in honour of a peace campaigner and freeman of Dudley who climbed the mountain 107 times.

Former Mayor of Dudley and society chair Steve Waltho led a group of 13 up the mountain near Fort William to honour the memory of Bert, who died in 1998 at the age of 96, and to raise funds for charity.

Following the climb, the party gathered at Bert's graveside for a minute's silence where society vice-chair Councillor Shaz Saleem laid a wreath in his memory.

The Dudley team gather around Bert's grave for a minute's silence

Mr Waltho spoke about the work put in by people who had taken part in this climb and every climb since the first in 2014.

He said: "This year was the ninth annual climb and some 20 individuals gathered in Fort William, of which 13 climbed the Ben, and, to date, 75 individuals have made 129 ascents.

"Many have surpassed their own individual capability expectations and all have their own stories to tell and reasons for climbing Britain's highest peak, and believe me it's a hard climb.

"Again, it was very cold and wet on the summit.

"This year over £1,000 was raised for charity as members took on the challenge for three separate causes.

"Overall, I'd estimate that over £20K has been raised over the nine years".

The team gather next to the Vicar Street windows in Duncansburgh Church. Mabel Wallace is central with white scarf next to Steve & Jayne Waltho.

The party was also allowed access via good friend and church warden Mabel Wallace to Duncansburgh Parish Church in Fort William, which has windows from Dudley's Vicar Street Methodist Church installed as a lasting tribute to the great man.