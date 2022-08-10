Hospital maternity staff's wellbeing room opens thanks to charitable donations

Maternity staff at the opening of their new wellness room, with CEO Diane Wake & Intouch Games CFO, Jennifer Chu.

The room, which is located at the Russells Hall Hospital Maternity Unit, was developed to give the maternity staff a tranquil and calming space to relax and unwind during their break times.

The idea came into fruition following feedback from staff at the trust which revealed how they had been coping in the pandemic and what improvements they would appreciate to support them through the distressing period.

Responses showed a need for staff wellbeing initiatives, in particular, for improved indoor and outdoor spaces for staff.

Thanks to charitable donations from members of the public as well as community groups and companies such as InTouch Games during the pandemic, the room has been launched at the hospital by Diane Wake, the trust’s chief executive, and InTouch Games CFO, Jennifer Chu.

The chief executive said: “Staff wellbeing initiatives are a central part of how we can continue to improve and maintain the excellent quality of care that we give to our patients.

“Donations from companies such as In Touch Games are invaluable in helping us deliver projects such as this, so we could not be more grateful to have them working together with us.”

The maternity department had a very small staff room which, with social distancing measures in place, made it difficult for the number of staff on shift at any one time to take a break comfortably.

The teams wanted a comfy sofa, a place to lock away their phones in charging pods, as well as a calming space to reset after a difficult day.

Head of maternity Claire Macdiarmid added: “The need to take a moment away from your shift in a comfortable and peaceful space isn’t always easy to do in such a fast-paced environment.

“But to now have a dedicated room designed for our staff to do just this and more is incredibly beneficial for both them, and ultimately our patients too.”

With a calming colour palette of blue hues, a small dining area and a much larger fridge space, it has also enabled staff to be able to have somewhere they can store and prepare their own meals, which can be difficult to do when working long shifts.

Intouch Games CFO Jennifer Chu said: “The company has been supporting many organisations and communities within the UK and internationally for many years. Seeing the new staff wellbeing room come together and now be open to all the maternity staff here at Russell’s Hall has been incredibly eye-opening for us.

“The long-term impact this will make for them makes us extremely proud and it has been a pleasure to have been a part of its creation.”