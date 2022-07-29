Much-loved Black Country pub dating back to 1856 boarded up

The Blue Brick pub, Brierley Hill, which has closed down

The Blue Brick on Wallows Road, Brierley Hill, was originally known as the Commercial Inn and dates back to 1856.

The pub was renamed because of the colour of its bricks to the Blue Brick Commercial Inn in 1892.

It has now been seen with its windows and doors boarded up, leading to speculation it may be closed for good.

Sarah Hetherington had been trying to get the pub back to its former glory but has shared on social media that she has had to shut up shop.

Sarah said in a post: "The last couple of weeks I have paid staff out my own pocket as we have not been making enough.

"As it has been so quiet and I am sure other pubs have been quiet too, so I have made the choice to go back up north.

"You have all been a great bunch of people, welcoming, warm and funny

"We will miss you all, take care and keep smiling and share the love."

Dean Handley shared that the pub was the second he ever drank in and he spent many years in there.

He said: "Big loss to the Dudley fields with Blue Brick going."

It comes after a community group held a rally in the hope of saving their much-loved local.

Residents joined forces to create the Featherstone Red, White and Blue committee in hopes of saving a pub which has been situated on Cannock Road since 1928 and is considered a staple gathering venue for locals.

Kevin Blair, chair of the committee, served for 22 years in the Air Force and retired to Featherstone back in 2012.

“The Red, White and Blue pub has been there since 1928 and has been the home of weddings, christenings and other important gatherings,” he said.

“There are so many memories on the walls of the building, which currently sits shut and empty.

“We want a public house, a gathering place, where people can meet and make memories.”

The British Beer & Pub Association has made a call for the next PM to support beer and pubs as a must.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: "The Beer and Pub industry showed its resilience, grit and innovation during the pandemic and we welcomed the support measures put in place by the Government.

"However, record levels of inflation, lack of access to workforce, soaring energy prices and unfair tax burdens are stifling the recovery of the sector

"Our sector delivers jobs and huge economic value to every part of the UK and we sit at the heart of our communities, for the sector to recover, it is crucial we get support to help it recover and return to sustainable growth.

"I urge whoever the new Prime Minister is, to follow measures outlined in this manifesto and help pubs and brewers to thrive in coming years.