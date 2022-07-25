Black Country Museum begins its summer holidays family friendly programme

The Black Country Museum is open for the summer holidays

Families can explore the Black Country's manufacturing heritage and learn the stories of iconic people who made their mark on this historic place.

A Black Country Museum spokesman said: "Meet the Museum’s new characters – Gwen Lally the famous pageant master; Francis Brett-Young, 1940s sell-out novelist; and get ready to meet our tennis ace as you swing a racket with Dorothy Round.

"Not forgetting, you can still enjoy all the Museum’s usual favourites too! Take part in an Edwardian school lesson or test your skill at the fairground stalls. From rides on our vintage transport to trying your hand at some traditional street games, there’s something for everyone."

The spokesman added: "Plus, this summer enjoy more Museum treats for less with Black Country Living Museum’s Kids* Eat For A Pound offer. Fancy a taste of Hobbs & Sons famous fish and chips or a lunch box meal from the Workers’ Institute? Keep the whole family fuelled for a day of exploring 300 years of history when you enjoy BCLM’s famous food outlets for less.

"And if all that’s not enough, on Fridays throughout the summer, the Museum’s opening hours will be extended to 8pm to give you more time to explore. See history brought to life and discover the story of the Black Country after hours. There’s plenty for all the family to see and do at our Summer Lates for just £5 per ticket after 4pm."

Summer activities run from 10am-5pm daily until Sunday, September 4, with Summer Lates taking place on Fridays during August as well as the first Friday of September from 4pm – 8pm.