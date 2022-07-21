Centre ready to enjoy sporting summer during Games

The Merry Hill Centre will welcome sports fans to try a range of activities at its pop-up stadium

Inspired by the opportunity to bring people together for the Commonwealth Games, Merry Hill is launching the pop-up stadium at the heart of the centre, on the Lower Mall near M&S.

The brand-new events space will host an 11-day long programme featuring a host of activities and events which aims to encourage visitors to join in and have fun getting active.

Between Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, August 7, there will be a free programme of events taking place every day from 11am to 3pm, for a wide range of ages and abilities.

Visitors can get involved with drop-in sessions from Worcestershire Cricket and West Bromwich Albion FC Foundation.

They can also enjoy martial arts masterclasses, suitable for all skill levels, from GKR Karate and gymnastics displays from former Team GB Olympians, as well as a variety of demonstrations, taster sessions and fitness classes.

Ping Pong Parlour, famous across the UK for bringing table tennis to unique locations, will also be encouraging players to take part.

Each day, once the activities have finished, the stadium will transform into a relaxed space to watch The Games on a giant screen, with free seating available from 3.30pm and from 11am to 5pm on Super Sunday.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “We wanted to celebrate this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by bringing something different to the centre for all our visitors to enjoy, regardless of age or ability.

"As soon as The Games were confirmed as coming to the West Midlands, we knew we had to create something special to bring our communities together.

“From Thursday, July 28, we’ll be unveiling the centre's brand-new Games inspired event stadium.

"We’ve brought together a brilliant cast of coaches and sporting talent, from local heroes right through to some of the biggest sporting organisations in the Midlands.

"We are so excited to be offering these free events every day throughout The Commonwealth Games as we look to inspire our visitors to try something new this summer.”