MP sees plans for Stourbridge church

Suzanne WebbShe is pictured with Reverend Sillis and the Mayor of Dudley, Sue Greenaway.

She visited the town-centre church's flower show at the weekend and met with Reverend Andrew Sillis to discuss the plans for the 18th century Grade I listed building. The show raised funds for an appeal for the church called Project 300.

Plans include removing pews to open up space for different types of worship and community events. A dedicated hospitality area has been looked at, as well as new lighting and flooring.

Mrs Webb said: “I am a big supporter of these plans to remove the pews that are not of historical value, make the church carbon neutral and importantly open up the space so the whole community can use the church for a variety of events.

“St Thomas’ is a focal point in the constituency as it is so central, and I think breathing new life into its facilities will be a huge asset to the local community.”