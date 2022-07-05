Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP sees plans for Stourbridge church

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished:

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb has thrown her support behind a £500,000 fundraising bid to transform the town's St Thomas church and bring it into the 21st century.

Suzanne WebbShe is pictured with Reverend Sillis and the Mayor of Dudley, Sue Greenaway.
Suzanne WebbShe is pictured with Reverend Sillis and the Mayor of Dudley, Sue Greenaway.

She visited the town-centre church's flower show at the weekend and met with Reverend Andrew Sillis to discuss the plans for the 18th century Grade I listed building. The show raised funds for an appeal for the church called Project 300.

Plans include removing pews to open up space for different types of worship and community events. A dedicated hospitality area has been looked at, as well as new lighting and flooring.

Mrs Webb said: “I am a big supporter of these plans to remove the pews that are not of historical value, make the church carbon neutral and importantly open up the space so the whole community can use the church for a variety of events.

“St Thomas’ is a focal point in the constituency as it is so central, and I think breathing new life into its facilities will be a huge asset to the local community.”

The appeal has already raised a third of the money but fundraising continues.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News