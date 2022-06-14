Dudley Hippodrome campaigners launch survey to gauge public support for using venue

Dudley Hippodrome is set to be knocked down and replaced with a university campus

Dudley Council has already rubber-stamped the proposal that would see the historic Art Deco theatre demolished and a university-style campus built there.

The move has attracted criticism from campaigners who called for the venue to be used, but council chiefs have argued all realistic options had been exhausted.

Now, as efforts continue to save the venue despite time running out, a survey has been launched to gauge the public's support over returning it back to its former glory.

The survey, on behalf of the Dudley Hippodrome Development Trust, states: "This survey/study is aimed at showing the level of interest in a fully refurbished Dudley Hippodrome for the use of the people of Dudley, the West Midlands and it's wider environs.

"We are keen to read your views on having more live entertainment provision in Dudley, the type of entertainment you would support and on the Hippodrome as a potential venue. You can provide feedback through this survey, which should take no more than 10 to 12 minutes to complete."

Campaigners claim a feasibility, or viability, study had been promised by authority chiefs but has not materialised and instead the authority chose to "demolish this building of such historical and cultural importance".

Dudley Council’s cabinet approved the move to knock down the Hippodrome last year, with the Government choosing not to intervene in the decision, much to the dismay of campaigners.

The venue, which could be flattened by the end of the year, is being replaced by a university-style campus with the help of a £25 million grant from the Government’s Towns Fund, which would see Worcester University run a nursing college from the site.

The theatre, which was built in 1938 and also hosted Bing Crosby, has been empty ever since 2009 despite efforts to revive it – with council chiefs insisting now was the time to act over it. The university will oversee a nursing college which is expected to be up and running by the 2024 academic year.