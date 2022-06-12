Notification Settings

Dudley Police arrest two men wanted for domestic violence offences

By Adam Smith

Dudley Police has arrested two men as part of a clampdown on domestic violence.

Dudley Police officers arrested two men on Saturday
Two men were arrested on Saturday, both wanted for domestic violence crimes in Dudley.

Dudley Town Police said: "Officers arrested two males wanted for domestic violence offences on our area yesterday.

"We continue to actively target outstanding offenders and safeguard victims in Dudley."

Reports of domestic violence increased massively during lockdowns last year and in 2020.

Dudley Police, Dudley Council and Black Country Womens Aid are working together to help give victims more support and bring offenders to justice.

Victims of domestic violence in Dudley borough can phone 01384 455 411 for support and advice.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

