Dudley Police arrest two men wanted for domestic violence offences

Dudley Town Police said: "Officers arrested two males wanted for domestic violence offences on our area yesterday.

"We continue to actively target outstanding offenders and safeguard victims in Dudley."

Reports of domestic violence increased massively during lockdowns last year and in 2020.

Dudley Police, Dudley Council and Black Country Womens Aid are working together to help give victims more support and bring offenders to justice.