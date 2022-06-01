The Body Shop opening new Merry Hill store

Merry Hill shopping centre

It is opening the shop on Saturday, June 4 and will encourage shoppers to explore sustainable products and recycle beauty product packaging.

The Body Shop operates about 3,000 retail locations in over 75 countries and offers an array of over 800 cruelty-free products

Customers will be able to purchase refillable 300ml aluminium bottles to fill with any of a dozen of the brand’s best- loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes.

The new store has been outfitted with sustainable fixtures made from reclaimed wood and recycled plastics to help minimize its environmental footprint.

There will be an activism hub where people can discover the brand’s activist roots as well as campaign for social change around issues ranging from gender equality to fighting cosmetic animal testing.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We are thrilled that The Body Shop has chosen Merry Hill to unveil their new sustainable store concept. We are constantly striving to bring new shopping experiences to our customers, now and for future generations.”