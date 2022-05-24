Dudley Council announces applications for 50 community events to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Councillor Shaz Shaleem and members of the Dudley Hindu community

Dudley Council has now approved more than 50 applications for community organised street parties in locations throughout the borough.

One of the community events will take place outside Dudley town centre’s Hindu faith centre, Mata Da Mandir at King Street on Sunday, June 12. The celebrations are open to everyone and will run from 11am to 2pm.

Event organiser from The Hindu Cultural Association Atul Aggarwal said: "We are so excited about coming together to celebrate The Queens Jubilee and look forward to welcoming everyone in from the local community for this special event.

"People of all faiths and ages are welcome to come and join us and we will offer a delicious selection of homemade food."

The Red House Glass Cone will be celebrating the Jubilee with free entry and activities taking place over the extended Bank Holiday weekend.

The visitor attraction has teamed up with the children’s author Steve Antony to offer a children’s trail on June 2, 3 and 4, with characters from his book ‘The Queen’s Hat’ hidden around the site.

It costs £4 per child to take part and children who find all the characters can win their own platinum Jubilee medal. On Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 there will be face painting and a traditional ice cream seller on site and Saturday, June 4 the Black Country Brass band will be performing from 12.30pm.

At Dudley Zoo and Castle, the Mayor of Dudley will light a beacon on Thursday, June 2, in one of a number of such events taking place across the country that follows a proud tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations. The event is by invitation only, but members of the public will be able to see the lit-up castle from Dudley town centre.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Queen Elizabeth continues to serve our country with such honour and dignity and, as the country prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we know people from across the borough will want to give their thanks for her long reign.

"Dudley Council is supporting a large number of community events and we are thrilled to have approved more than 50 street parties in the borough."