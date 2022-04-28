Future of beer festival in doubt as organisers needed

Stuart Betts, Dudley Camra branch chairman, and Carl Denny, Festival Organiser, ahead of last year's event

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale stages the beer festival at Dudley Town Hall.

This year's event is due to be held from November 24 to 26. It was first staged in 1986 at Netherton Arts Centre and moved to the town hall in 2002.

The branch is now urgently seeking more Camra members to come forward to fill roles in its committee at the annual general meeting in The White Lion pub, Bilston Street, Sedgley, on May 23 at 7.30pm.

One of the roles it needs to fill is that of beer festival organiser.

Chairman Stuart Betts urged members to come along to the AGM if they wanted to ensure the annual festival would be held.

The branch is working with Dudley Council and the Stourbridge and Halesowen branch to create a new Dudley Ale Trail leaflet to encourage more people to visit the borough's top real ale pubs and bars.

There will also be a beer scoring social for branch members around the pubs of Upper Gornal on Friday, May 13.