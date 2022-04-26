New hmv store to open in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The current store in the shopping centre will close on April 24, with the new one opening shortly after on May 20

The current store in the shopping centre has closed, with the new one opening shortly after on May 20.

The new 6,738sq ft shop will offer more than 20,000 different products and offer vinyl fans the opportunity to browse 4,700 different vinyl albums.

Martin Johnson, store manager, said: "We’re excited to take hmv Merry Hill to a new space, offering even more of the best in entertainment across pop culture, music, film and TV.

"We can’t wait to open our doors in May and welcome back our customers with fantastic offers."

The store will also stock 4,500 different CDs, 5,550 films and TV shows on DVD and 4K HD Blu Ray, as well as over 2,900 pop culture products across franchises such as Pokemon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, with over 450 different T-shirt designs.

The first 25 customers will receive a free pop culture swag bag while everyone will be able to take advantage of the "hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door.

Phil Halliday, hmv Managing Director, said: "hmv has a long history of offering signings and performances from amazing artists and bands in its stores, and we’re looking forward to bringing even more fan events and amazing fan pop culture ranges, film, Tv, technology and music to Merry Hill soon."

The store will be open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 9pm, on Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.