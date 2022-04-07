Millionaire found as Dudley lottery ticket is finally claimed after two months

A claim has finally been made for the £1 million prize. Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

The life-changing prize was won in a special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21, but the owner of the winning ticket did not come forward.

More than two months and a public appeal later, Camelot can finally confirm that a claim has now been made for the prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“It was an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players, with 25 UK millionaires made. We now have 21 of these prizes claimed from this draw that were won by UK players - that’s 21 ticket-holders who are brand new millionaires - and we’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their tickets so that we can pay out these last few remaining prizes."

Players are being urged to check their tickets online using the National Lottery app or website, as well as in shops.

The claim will now go through the process of validation, subject to which, the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot's Winner's Advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.