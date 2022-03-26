New Dudley entertainment centre creates 10 jobs

The new Dudlry team celebrate the opening

The new High Street gaming machine centre has created 10 jobs.

It is part of a nationwide growth programme that will see Merkur Slots invest more than £10 million on UK high streets in 2022.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Dudley, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

The new Dudley venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low-stake gaming with payouts ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games. Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

Mr Schertle added: “Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new Merkur Slots venue as I am.”