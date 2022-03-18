Centre spearheaded by Sir Lenny Henry helps shape ITV's £80m diversity drive

Sir Lenny Henry

Birmingham City University's Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity had a say in the plans for the broadcaster's content commissioning budget.

A total of £80m will be spent over the next three years on the diversity drive, with at least £20m of the cash pot earmarked for content made by Black, Asian and minority ethnic-led and disabled-led production companies.

And ITV has also created a new £500k development fund to develop ideas that will qualify for the Diversity Commissioning Fund.

Marcus Ryder, from the Birmingham City University’s Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, said: "ITV dedicating programme finance for television productions that meet set criteria to positively increase diversity and inclusion is an important development.

"The Lenny Henry Centre is happy to have been consulted in the process, and if implemented fully we see this as a vital policy tool in any broadcaster’s efforts to increase representation of underrepresented groups in production."

To qualify for the £500k fund, productions must meet either the first criteria or the two remaining criteria: it must be a diverse company ownership or have diverse leadership, have diverse creative leadership, have diverse stories and portrayal on-screen and have a diverse salary spend.