Recruitment launched to find charlift operator at Dudley Zoo

The chairlift

The 1950s passenger-carrying ropeway was the first to be installed in England and was reopened a decade ago this year after Heritage Lottery funding.

Isobel Blackwell, retail manager at the zoo, said: "Duties will include all aspects of operating our busy chairlift, which we aim to reinstate in time for the Easter holidays and all relevant training will be provided.

"It’s such a popular and quirky aspect to the zoo and allows height-compatible visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the Midlands, as they soar from the lower zoo to the site’s upper section over our geladas and Sulawesi crested macaques during the free two-minute ride."

The chairlift was officially opened on May 11, 1958, by comedian Richard Hearne who played the children's TV character Mr Pastry. It reopened on August 24, 2012, after being out of action for more than a decade after a £117,000 cash boost.