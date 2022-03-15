Blaze rips through 20 tonnes of waste on landfill site in Kingswinford

Firefighters dealing with the blaze. Photo: @WMFSBrierleyH

Two fire crews from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge were called to the scene in Oak Lane, Kingswinford, just after 7pm on Monday.

Huge plumes of thick grey smoke emitted from the large pile of rubbish and nearby neighbours were advised to shut their windows.

West Midlands Fire Service said the cause of the blaze had been accidental.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The incident involved 20 tonnes of refuse on fire inside a landfill site.

"Hose reel jets were used. By 8.20pm they said they were making progress.

"Some of the on-site staff used a digger to move and turn over some of the burning material."

Brierley Hill Fire Station tweeted a picture from the scene on Monday.

A message from the crew said: "We are currently dealing with 20 tonnes of refuse on fire near Stallings Lane in Pensnett.