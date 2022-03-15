Notification Settings

Blaze rips through 20 tonnes of waste on landfill site in Kingswinford

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished:

A blaze ripped through 20 tonnes of waste at a landfill site in Dudley.

Firefighters dealing with the blaze. Photo: @WMFSBrierleyH
Two fire crews from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge were called to the scene in Oak Lane, Kingswinford, just after 7pm on Monday.

Huge plumes of thick grey smoke emitted from the large pile of rubbish and nearby neighbours were advised to shut their windows.

West Midlands Fire Service said the cause of the blaze had been accidental.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The incident involved 20 tonnes of refuse on fire inside a landfill site.

"Hose reel jets were used. By 8.20pm they said they were making progress.

"Some of the on-site staff used a digger to move and turn over some of the burning material."

Brierley Hill Fire Station tweeted a picture from the scene on Monday.

A message from the crew said: "We are currently dealing with 20 tonnes of refuse on fire near Stallings Lane in Pensnett.

"If you live locally please close your windows."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

