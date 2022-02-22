Game dedicated to tragic Kingswinford teenager

Stuart Leggett pics from Lye Town v Dudley Town

Harley Barnbrook, who was just 16, had played for both Lye Town and Dudley Town youth teams and the two met on Monday night at The Dell Stadium, Pensnett in an already scheduled league game. He suffered a severe asthma attack in the centre's car-park last Tuesday and was taken to hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The game became an emotional memorial fixture with it being refereed by family friend Owen Moreton, both teams observing a minutes silence, balloons released into the air and a minute's applause being held in the sixteenth minute. All gate receipts from the game were donated to Harley's family.

A minute's applause was also held at the Wolves v Leicester fixture on Sunday as the youngster - who attended Summerhill School - supported Wolves.

Dudley Town youth team's assistant manager Steve Weston said: "Harley was well known in grass roots football and played for many teams in the area including Dudley Town, Halesowen Town Colts and most recently Lye Town - he was loved by his team mates and had an infectious personality.

"We and the family would like to thank everyone who turned out for the game on what was an emotional occasion but proved a fitting tribute that he would have loved. Many of the players from both teams had played with Harley over the years for various teams.