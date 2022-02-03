£1 million EuroMillions ticket bought in Dudley remains unclaimed

The million pound prize remains unclaimed

The millionaire-in-the-waiting has not yet claimed their prize after coming up trumps on the EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw.

Players in Dudley are now being urged to check their unique code from the draw for the chance to claim the life-changing amount of money.

The winning code from the draw on January 21 was TVRZ 55779, and the lucky ticket-holder has until 20 July 2022 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their tickets will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

The EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw made 100 people millionaires in one night, with 24 of these life-changing prizes won by UK ticket-holders.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money and the interest it has generated will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

To date, over £45 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600 million in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund.