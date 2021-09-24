Brierley Hill man claims to have found meteorite piece in his garden

Andrew Priest, from Brierley Hill, says he has large remnants of what appears to be a meteorite in his back garden

Andrew Priest of Redfly Lane, Pensnett, Dudley suspects the items are significant, and could help the community learn more about the history of the area.

"What I have found has blown me away," said Mr Priest, 67, who made his discovery two years ago.

"I was digging my drive and went down about one metre, unearthing a couple of rocks which had been shaped by antlers and another rock that I believe is a meteorite.

"I have two magnets stuck to the rock - the only rocks that magnets cling to are meteorites.

"In the same week I found what I believe is a Roman votive offering, which the Romans would make to placate local gods.

"Part of it is a base, a lady's feet standing on flowers and wearing ballet shoes.

"She has no head but is finely carved and is wearing blue, the colouring of which could only have come from a mine in Afghanistan at that time."

Andrew with what he believes is a remnant of a meteorite

Andrew Priest on his drive where the discoveries were made

Mr Priest, who has autism, is interested in Stone Age, Iron Age and Bronze Age history and has "looked into every nook and cranny of the area".

He took the "meteorite", which is about a foot long by ten inches, to Dudley Museum and the "Roman offering" to the Small Finds Office at Birmingham Museum but says they raised no interest and were handed back.

"I was not disappointed," said Mr Priest.

"I am quite used to that reaction."

However, he does want to learn more about the items and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to shine a light on them.

"I am trying to get a bigger picture," said Mr Priest.

"We have a lost history in this area, a wonderful history that is pre-Roman.

"I need someone to look at these items to validate them."