MP launches campaign to save green belt land earmarked for more than 800 homes

Mike Wood MP with local councillors at a site earmarked for 500 homes

Mike Wood said "irreversible damage" could be caused to the Kingswinford Triangle and Holbeache Lane should the proposals go ahead.

It has been put at risk under the Black Country Plan – which sets out housing need in the area and states more than 76,000 homes are needed.

The figure covers a period over the next two decades and would see parts of the green belt sacrificed for housing, which has sparked criticism.

Now Mr Wood, MP for Dudley South, has launched the Save Our Green Belt campaign along with councillors to rally against the plans.

He said: "The Black Country Plan proposes building across green spaces that are so important to our local community.

"Not only would this destroy green belt land – but add unacceptable pressure to our local amenities, such as schools, roads and GPs.

"We do need to build more homes, but there has to be a ‘brownfield first’ development policy. This would rejuvenate unused land, provide the vital homes we need and leave our previous green belt intact."

Current proposals would see 330 homes built on land south of Holbeache Lane and Wolverhampton Road, with a further 533 homes planned for the Kingswinford Triangle at Swindon Road.

A petition is available on the campaign's website – which also allows people to respond to the consultation which ends at 5pm on October 11 – and gives residents a chance to upload their own video outlining their reasons for opposing the proposals.

The MP added: "We really do need people to sign this petition and take part in the consultation to make sure local people’s voices are heard and irreversible damage isn't done.