Dispersal order following concerns of anti-social behaviour at Dudley playing fields

The dispersal order covers the area highlighted in blue on this map

The dispersal order has been put in place on Roseland Playing Fields, in the Kates Hill area.

It will cover the area from 2.58pm on Thursday until 2.57pm on Saturday.

Dispersal orders give police temporary, additional powers – and the orders mean officers can legally tell people in groups of two or more people to leave the area and not return.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have been listening to your concerns about crime and antisocial behaviour on Roseland Playing Fields, Kates Hill. Nearby streets are also being affected.

"We’ve got a plan in place to stop this. This includes a dispersal order for the area.

"Dispersal orders give us temporary, additional powers. The order means we can legally tell people in groups of two or more people to leave the area and not return to it if they do anything wrong or if we think they’ll cause a nuisance.

"This means other people can use the park safely and in peace at a time when we usually see the most problems.

"This dispersal order covers the area highlighted in blue on this map. It starts at 2.58pm today [July 15] and ends at 2.57pm on Saturday [July 17].

"We’re working with the council and others for longer-term solutions. Housing officials will evict people who break their contracts by causing a nuisance to their neighbours."