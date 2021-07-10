Doreen Tipton gets behind England

Doreen Tipton wearing an understated outfit to cheer on England in the Euro final

The popular comedian said everyone in the region needs to join her in getting right behind the team on Sunday.

England are due to face Italy at Wembley Stadium from 8pm, with fans across the country set to gather in gardens, pubs and bars to watch the final clash which could see them lift the Euros trophy for the first time.

It is also the team's first major tournament final since 1966.

Doreen said: "I have been really touched by how many Scottish people have wished England well.

"I think it was one.”

She added: “I intend to show my support for England on Sunday night by ordering a pizza.

“Everybody in the Black Country needs to get right behind the England team on Sunday, preferably in the goal mouth.”

Doreen has been busy over recent months – helping promote a song called Working Class Heroes, which pays tribute to the women chain-makers and nail-makers who fought for the right to a living wage. The song featured local musicians, fronted by Doreen, and includes Stourbridge folk singer Jess Silk and choir members from Beacon Primary School in Walsall.

And in March, she released her first ever single – all about lockdown. Lockdown Baby is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and her own website.