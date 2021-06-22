Pioneering surgeon set to receive Rotary honour

Dr Viquar Qurashi has been honoured for his pioneering work with artifical limbs

Dr. Viquar Qurashi, from Dudley, will be awarded the Champions of Change award at a ceremony hosted by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

The awards are usually annually awarded to recognise the outstanding and inspirational humanitarian and community service of volunteers from around the country, although the 2020 ceremony has been delayed by a year due to Covid-19.

The virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 30 will see Dr Viquar, a member of Sedgley & Wombourne Rotary Club, among 12 winners from 2020 who will receive their awards alongside this year’s recipients.

Dr. Viquar has been using his knowledge and expertise from being an Orthopaedic Surgeon, to fit free artificial limbs on the amputees post-earthquake in Pakistan.

The prosthetic limbs are manufactured using indigenous low cost materials such as high density plastic drain pipes from the local area, at a fraction of the cost of prosthetic limbs produced in the UK.

To date, he has fitted artificial limbs to more than 10,000 people and is currently working with the Indus Hospital to fit artificial limbs on amputees in Tharparkar.

Tom Griffin, president of Rotary International in Great Britain & Ireland, said: "The Champions Awards is about giving those who pioneer, lead and support some amazing volunteering projects the recognition they deserve.

"The selfless and truly life-changing impact of our champions really demonstrates how we can make a difference and touch people’s lives.

"Rotary is certainly a place where people can turn their passion and ideas into lasting change.

"There are so many heroes out there and to them I say “thank you and keep doing what you’re doing”.

"Naturally, we were saddened that Dr. Viquar wasn’t able to receive his award last year, but we are delighted to invite him to join the 2021 winners so he can receive the recognition he deserves.

"Dr. Viquar’s work is invaluable in supporting those living with an amputation, and he is a very worthy recipient of one of the award."