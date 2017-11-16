Schools pay nearly £4m for agency staff

The figures follow a Freedom of Information request, which revealed expenditure on casual workers across primary, secondary and special schools in the borough from 2015/16.

Casual workers were brought in to cover sickness absences and maternity leave to ensure children did not miss lessons. A total of £3.8 million was spent across the borough.

Around £1.2 million was spent on agency staff from First for Education Ltd, based in Stourbridge.

Other highest paid agencies included ABC Teachers Ltd at £440,000 and Monarch Education at £322,918.

The lowest spend went to Balfor Recruitment Ltd at £435.

It comes as an FOI revealed that £2.14 million was spent on agency staff across the borough from September 2014 to February 2015.

Schools in Dudley control their own budgets and decide when agency staff need to be brought in.

Abdul Qadus, a former member of the children's board at Dudley Council, said he was shocked by the figures.

He added: "These figures do shock me. It appears that we are becoming an agency culture and it isn't good.

"Millions of pounds are being spent and when I was a governor I questioned this. It is quite concerning but seems a general pattern.

"If they had proper full time staff then I feel money would be better spent than having agency teachers, which can be confusing for the children."

Meanwhile, in Sandwell it was revealed last month that more than £5 million was spent by schools in just 12 months.

Information issued with the FOI read: "The figures given are not necessarily an accurate reflection of the amount spent on supply staff as schools use the budget to employ full-time cover supervisors. Some of the figures will include the costs for permanent staff who are employed by schools but who are paid on a casual basis to deliver holiday, evening and weekend work."

Councillor Anne Millward, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “It is important to note that this is money spent by schools, not by the council directly.

“Supply costs generally have increased and will vary from year to year, depending on the issues faced by schools in relation to teacher absence.

“Many schools have insurance schemes that help offset the high level of supply costs, particularly when teachers are absent for an extended period.

“As a council we would always advise schools that supply teachers should only be used as a last resort.”