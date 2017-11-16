Driver who was swigging beer at the wheel of a stolen van jailed after ramming into police during 17-mile high-speed chase

Leroy Scott ignored police demands to stop after hitting speeds of up to 75mph as he sped through red lights, overtook queues of traffic and even smashed a patrol car out of the way as he raced through Dudley.

But the father-of-two, from Cradley, finally came to a standstill in Netherton in the wrecked van and was today starting a 14-month jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving.

The 25-minute chase all started in Bridgnorth when police spotted Scott behind the wheel of the Peugeot Iveco on July 4 – 17 days after it had been reported stolen, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The 40-year-old was swigging beer from a bottle as he drove, according to a police officer, said Miss Fiona Cortese, prosecuting.

Scott raced through the villages of Six Ashes and Enville, continued the prosecutor.

Then the defendant, who had two passengers, crossed the central reservation of the road and drove the wrong way down the opposite carriageway.

Police tried to stop Scott in Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley, but he rammed one of the police cars, the court heard. The van finally stopped in Cinder Bank. Scott refused to take a breath test.

He had 21 previous convictions involving 52 separate offences to do with vehicles. Mr Daniel White, defending, conceded: “He has had difficulties with drink and drugs.”

Scott from Severn Road, Colley Gate, admitted dangerous driving and failing to answer bail.

Judge Barry Berlin who told him: “This was an utterly shocking piece of driving that put the police, other road users, your passengers and yourself at risk.”

The defendant was faces a five-year ban from driving on his release.