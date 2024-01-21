The stickers feature a black and gold leaf design accompanied by the slogan "get your delivery", promoting the sale of cannabis.

They have been spotted on lampposts and drainpipes around the centre of Sutton Coldfield, with some located just a short walk from the police station and nearby schools.

Councillor David Pears, who represents the Sutton Trinity ward, is hoping to work with police to tackle the issue.

Councillor Pears said: "The issue that we have got is that there is a lot of young people who go into the town centre, and the one thing we don't want is for people to be tempted to participate in taking drugs. We have to deter people from doing that.

"It also might encourage other drug users or sellers of drugs to come into the town and we don't want that either. The stickers themselves become litter if they are on lampposts and places – it detracts from the character of the area.

"I shall be asking police to take more robust action. I would hope they are keeping an eye and observing what they can observe, so we can perhaps catch the people doing this.

"It will need to be a co-ordinated approach between council officers and the police to put a stop to this, so I just ask people to remain vigilant and if they spot them to report them to police. We have to put a stop to this."

The stickers feature a QR code accompanied by the slogan 'get your delivery'

Several of the stickers can be seen on Mill Street, a popular walking route for school pupils as well as students at the nearby Sutton Coldfield College.

A spokeswoman for Sutton Coldfield College said: "It is important to us that the surrounding areas of the college are safe for all.

"We were not aware of the stickers, and we will investigate the matter and will make our local police team aware.

"As part of our tutorial programme, we make our students aware of the danger of drugs and take this very seriously, as reflected in our positive behaviour policy."

West Midlands Police added it was aware of the stickers which have also been spotted in Birmingham.

A spokesman for the force said: "We have been made aware of stickers being placed around streets of Birmingham promoting the sale of cannabis.

"Officers have been working to remove the stickers. West Midlands Police is dedicated to tackling drug supply in the community, and we would like to reassure the public that we are investigating this issue.

"We would also advise that people do not attempt to scan the attached QR code on the stickers."

Anyone with information about the stickers has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101.