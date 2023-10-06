New travel store opens in Sutton Coldfield – and includes interactive map

The team

The office, in Sutton Coldfield, has seen the branch’s team relocate to Unit 24 in Gracechurch Shopping Centre, between H. Samuel and Amplifon.

It features a new interactive map for customers of all ages to use to inspire their next adventure, including magnets of popular animals from around the world for children to play with and the option to scan QR codes to reveal trending destinations and products from Co-op Holidays.

Inside the store

The branch team is led by Joanne Fryer and her team of experienced travel experts.

Sara Dunham, Chief Officer for Travel and Leisure for The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “The opening of our new branch in Sutton Coldfield marks an exciting next step for our store team and our members and customers."

The opening of the store

"Our new space not only includes more digital and interactive features to inspire adventures across the globe, but also sustainably sourced flooring and a travel bureau made of recyclable materials as part of our new initiative to make our branches more ecofriendly.