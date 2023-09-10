Businesses invited to ‘find their tribe’ at free launch of new networking group

Carrie Bacciocchi

FindaBiz Networking is moving into the town with a new monthly meeting that will take place on the second Tuesday of every month at The Townhouse, High Street, from 6pm.

It kicks off with a free launch event on Tuesday, September 12, where people will be able to make new connections and experience the format.

Meetings will include light food and refreshments provided by The Townhouse, with drinks available from the bar.

FindaBiz Networking Sutton Coldfield is being hosted by new franchisee, Carrie Bacciocchi, who has lived or worked in the area all her life. She is a keen networker who was looking for something more relaxed and less formal.

“I was recently president of a networking group and was very good at getting visitors through the door – I brought 17 visitors over the last two months of my presidency,” Carrie said.

“Not many were joining though and when I asked them why, they often said it was too expensive or too time consuming.

“I had a look at what else was available and there didn’t seem to be much in Sutton Coldfield, so I decided to start my own networking group. I wanted something with a lower price point, that still had some structure without being too formal.

“While I was thinking about this, a friend told me about FindaBiz Networking and their franchise opportunity. They were already offering everything I wanted to see in a networking group; their vision totally aligned with mine.

“I know how intimidating it can be to walk into a networking group for the first time and I want to help people with that by creating an environment that is as warm, friendly and supportive as possible.

“I’m big on finding your tribe – that’s what I’m hoping to build for sole traders and SME owners. You’re not on your own. This new network will be your sales team and your support team.

“The venue is wonderful, and I’d encourage anyone interested to just pop along to the free event and see what we’re all about.”

She added: “This is my passion and it was the people in my networking group who encouraged me to follow my dreams and gave me guidance and support along the way. That’s just one of the benefits you get from networking."

Sutton Coldfield will be the eighth group in the growing FindaBiz family, with clubs based in Tamworth, Nuneaton, Coventry East, Hinckley, Telford, Kirby Muxloe and Leicester – with Croydon also in the pipeline.

FindaBiz Networking is run by mother and daughter team Amanda Bourne and Gemma Worthington. They said: “We are really excited to be launching in Sutton Coldfield as part of our nationwide roll-out of the FindaBiz franchise model.