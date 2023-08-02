Brand new Talent Show is offering cash to people with unique talents

Thomas O'Rourke outside Lock Stock and Barrel

The Talent Show at Lock Stock and Barrel in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday night is open to anyone, from singers to musical farters and comedians to juggling ventriloquists.

The winner will get £100 as well as the kudos of knowing their individualism will live on forever on YouTube.

Lock Stock and Barrel owner Thomas O'Rourke has no idea the level of "talent" on show on Saturday night.

He said: "We could have our own Susan Boyle from Boldmere or a bloke from the Bromford lancing his boyles to music.

"What is gauranteed is lots of laughs and the audience can expect the unexpected."

"Times are hard and £100 prize money will give people the nudge they need to get up on stage and potentially wow the world."

"Local buskers are being invited so expect some familiar faces."

YouTube Sensation Steve Zacharanda will be hosting the talent show.

He said: "Everyone has a unique talent the hard part is finding out what it is.

"My only unique talent is to make £20 disappear at superhuman speed but what my job will is to encourage the people who are brave enough to give it a go."

He added: "These kind of talent shows can easily descend into mockery and bullying but there will be none of that on my watch, just a lot of laughs."

The Birmingham Road bar is putting on various events on throughout the summer including cocktail making classes and a comedy night organised by Liverpool comedian Paul Smith and his wife Lori.