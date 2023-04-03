Bobby Davro joining veterans charity golf day at The Belfry

Last year's popular golf day at The Belfry

The Wigley Group’s Golf Day and Gala Dinner takes place at The Belfry Hotel and Resort in north Warwickshire on Wednesday, July 12, marking its 10-year anniversary.

Since launching in 2013, the popular event has raised more than £140,000 for the Wigley Support Fund (WSF) with the official Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces charity Support Our Paras to help injured, serving and veteran soldiers transition from military to civilian life.

The day will see guests take part in golf on the PGA National Course, where they will be treated to a performance from the Parachute Regiment's parachute display team to kick the day off, before an evening of entertainment including celebrity guest English comic Bobby Davro, live music, a raffle, and an auction of memorabilia alongside a gala dinner.

Members of the Red Devils will also give guests the chance to sample a daring parachute jump through a unique virtual reality experience, before joining the evening as special guests.

Robert Wigley, chairman of The Wigley Group, said: “Last year’s event was one of the best yet and helped to raise more than £19,500, so we are delighted to have Bobby and the Red Devils join us this year for what is shaping up to be another fantastic day of entertainment and fundraising.

“Ten years on from our first event in 2013, we are proud to have now raised more than £140,000 for a cause which is extremely close to our hearts.

"This money really is life-changing as it helps to re-train injured, serving and veteran service people, equipping them with new skills for a new start. None of this would be possible without the generous supporters and sponsors each year.”

Bobby Davro said: “This is a fantastic event which I am delighted to lend my support to. I look forward to seeing everyone there and raising money for a good cause!”