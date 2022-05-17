Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield mayor's 'honoured to have served' as term comes to an end

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Sutton Coldfield mayor Terry Wood, whose time in the role ended this week, says it has been an ‘absolute honour’ to serve a year in office.

The mayor, cllr Terry Wood, held a reception to honour vaccination volunteers

Councillor Wood’s term ended with the election of a new mayor – cllr Jan Cairns – at a full Sutton Coldfield Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

And Councillor Wood, who represents the Walmley and Minworth ward, said: “I have really enjoyed this year. It has been a pleasure and I’ve had a really good time.

“I have met so many wonderful people in my year as mayor. I got to know a lot of brilliant volunteers who give their time and effort for the good of the area,” he added.

“The community wouldn’t exist without such people. I’m thinking of those in the Sutton Coldfield Litter Group, for example, FOLIO, Friends of groups and more – organisations who make life worthwhile in the town.

“It’s been a privilege to meet these people. We have so much talent in Sutton Coldfield. I’m proud of our town.

“It’s been an absolute honour and I have had a wonderful 12 months."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

