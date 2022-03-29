£850k revamp for Sutton Coldfield almhouses

The almhouses

The almshouses, a mix of bungalows and flats, are located at Lingard House in Walmley, designed for older people.

They currently house 52 residents and are undergoing a major refurbishment to upgrade bathrooms and kitchens.

The two-year project, which has been fully funded by the Trust, will see the refurbishment of 24 homes completed by the end of June.

The second phase of renovation of 22 homes will start in 2023.

Residents will be moved into vacant properties on the estate, while construction work is carried out by contractor Logmoor.

Pam Johnston MBE JP, almshouse manager at Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, said: “The Trustees are always keen to upgrade their housing stock and to ensure that the residents benefit from modern, well-maintained homes.

“As part of the refurbishment, residents were able to choose their own colour schemes and greatly look forward to enjoying their improved facilities.”

Each property includes a double bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom and have the benefits of two on site wardens. An out of hours emergency call service is available. The estates also has attractive well-maintained gardens and a communal area with a lounge, conservatory, laundry room, IT suit and craft room.

Glenda Martin, resident at one of the almshouses, said: “I am delighted with my new kitchen and bathroom. The Trust really involved me in the process of choosing the colour scheme and the refurbishment has far exceeded my expectations.”